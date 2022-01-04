Border Roads Organisation breaks record at Zoji La battling extreme weather conditions

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has raised its benchmark of excellence yet again by extending access to the formidable Zojila at an altitude of 11,649 ft, Zoji mountain pass remained open beyond 31st December.

As per an official release, The BRO achieved this feat through its frontline Projects – Vijayak and Beacon. They are collectively responsible for maintaining the axis that has strategic implications, in addition to the socio-economic well-being of Ladakh.

Last year the same was extended till 31st December 2020, the BRO silently but surely embarked on the journey to better its own record by reorganizing and adding a few more snow clearance detachments and augmenting them with state-of-the-art snow clearance equipment. The results of the planning and efforts are for all to see, having achieved the feat which hitherto was considered impossible by many.

Ladakh UT administration and the locals lauded the efforts that this additional window reduces the logistic burden on the UT administration and helps the local inhabitants to stock additional rations and supplies to brave the impending harsh winters.

In the first three days of 2022, about 178 vehicles have been able to transit through the pass with the collective assistance of the BRO and the Police personnel. The numbers are considered significant because with the temperatures plummeting to minus 20 degrees centigrade, the road is subject to extreme frosting with blizzard-like conditions, which can lead to accidents.

Besides snow clearance, the axis is subjected to maintenance on a daily basis to keep it road-worthy, which is achieved by the relentless and selfless efforts of the Karamyogis of BRO.