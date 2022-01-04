GOC Maj Gen SPS Vishwasrao meets J&K Bank MD & CEO

SRINAGAR, Jan 4: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 31 Sub-Area Major General Sanjay PratapsinghVishwasrao today met the J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash during a courtesy visit to the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.

While congratulating the MD & CEO for assuming the leadership role in the Bank, GOC Major General SPS Vishwasrao underscored the importance of J&K Bank as the premiere financial institution of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the army shared intrinsic organisational values of the Bank like that of ‘serving the people with commitment and dedication’.

Thanking the visiting dignitary for his courtesy visit, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash expressed confidence that the Bank will continue to uphold its institutional values while making all efforts to live up to the expectations of its various stakeholders.