JAMMU, Aug 20: The Public Works (Road & Building) Department has directed 22 in-charge Chief Engineers of the civil and mechanical wing to upload their Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the past five years, along with their work, conduct, and integrity certificates on the JKPWDOMS platform. They have also been directed to update their posting details on the VC portal within 10 days to be considered for promotion and regularization.

