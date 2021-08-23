J&K: Portal Launched To Ease Lodging Of Property-Related Grievances By Migrant Kashmiris

NEW DELHI: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has activated an online service to enable Kashmiri migrants, largely Hindus who were forced to leave the Valley in the 90s in view of security concerns, to lodge grievances related to their properties in Kashmir.

The subject-matter of the grievances to be filed through the website of J&K relief commissioner for migrants, may range from correction of property records to demarcation and removal of encroachments, trespassing and alienation by way of fraud or distress, etc.

A source said the grievance mechanism will consider complaints relating to distress sales forced on Kashmiri Hindus after they had migrated, as well as encroachment beyond the area covered by the sale.

All district magistrates will be required to dispose of the property-related grievances received via the online forum in a fixed timeframe under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011.

A J&K government official told on Sunday that within 24 hours of launch of the online service on Saturday evening, 15 grievances had been received.

As per the report of the relief office set up in 1990 by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, there are 44,167 registered Kashmiri migrant families, of which 39,782 are Hindu migrant families. (Agencies)