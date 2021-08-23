Employment Aug 23, 2021

JOB HIRING

* Computer Operator

* Office Boy

* Computer & Electronic Hardware Technician

* IT project coordinator

Call: 7006432163, 7006974148, 9149972930

Required

Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance,hotels .

malls and pvt companies,

factories, gurds, Airports…etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

interested candidate cont on: 7889791657/979666951

Required Teachers

FOR AN REPUTED INSTITUTE

IN JAMMU

ARTS- 2 (M/F)

FOR 11TH & 12TH

MATHS- 2 (M)

RECEPTIONIST – 2 (F)

CONTACT No. 9906001240

Vacancy

Salesman Person Required

For Furnishing Showroom

Curtain Section should be

hard working & honest.

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

opp Ramada Hotel

Contact between 2 pm-4 pm

Urgently Required Following Staff

Machine Operator/Trainee – Electrical / Electronics / Fitter / Mechanical / Electrician – Fresher / Exp. both.

Salary : 10 to 15 thousand

Computer Operator: Male/Female – 12th or Graduate – Fresher/Exp. both. Salary 10 to 20 thousand.

Accounts Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp. Salary 15 to 25 thousand.

Backside of 47/D, Gandhi Nagar.

94192-02817

SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant exp, Office Coordinator, Bsc & Msc Chemistry, Billing operator, Computer operator, Bsc IT, ITI any Stream

2. Supervisor, Diploma in Electrical exp, Sales Officer, E&C, waiter

3. Receptionist,Telle caller, Security officer exp

Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact No:-7298663220,

9622365951, 9796260300

R.N. TUTORIAL

REQUIRED TEACHERS

Walk in Interview

Timing :- 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM

Class :- 11th and 12th

Subject :- Accountancy, Business, Studies, Physics and Chemistry.

Address :- Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464