India reports 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 160 days

New Delhi , August 23: India has reported 25,072 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 160 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The cumulative caseload has increased to 3,24,49,306, while the national recovery rate has mounted to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

With 44,157 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally now stands at 3,16,80,626.

The active coronavirus cases have declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days comprising 1.03 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The death toll climbed to 4,34,756 with 389 new fatalities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 28 days, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.91 per cent.

As many as 12,95,160 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 50,75,51,399, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, a total of 58,25,49,595 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far of which 7,95,543 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (Agencies)