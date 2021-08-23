If the stress is only on completing necessary formalities in respect of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes operating in Jammu and Kashmir just for getting the pending Central share released, then perhaps the focus would be less than required on ensuring the successful implementation of these schemes. Usually, it has been seen like that which trend needs to be reversed . However, that aspect too being included in the fresh directions issued by the UT Government to all the Government departments is to ensure that the revised procedures of such schemes were implemented in letter and spirit. That all departments should be strictly completing all formalities as per the prescribed formats and ways so that the pending Central share was released, was primarily to bridge the gap of required funds and availability thereof in running such schemes quite satisfactorily. The other part of the matter is to find ways to cause regular increase in revenue realisation along with assessing performance in this respect. Such exercise needs to be done at regular intervals looking to the dire need of augmenting the revenues of and widening its base in the UT Government.

We have to appreciate and imbibe in the working culture, introduction of and more stress on the need to adopt transparency which can be possible not merely by issuing formal circulars and instructions but changing and revising procedures and even rules, that were more or less just confined to formal paper work only, to pave way for the same. That, in other words, means that at Central levels, procedures are now more tightened in respect of releasing funds for implementing Centrally Sponsored Schemes which, therefore, will be only after satisfaction in respect of adherence to the changed and revised procedures at Central level accordingly by all States and Union Territories . That in short is what fresh instructions from the UT Government to its all departments are all about. It all follows the Union Government enforcing new rules since March this year thereby changing the operating procedure for all the schemes sponsored by it through States and Union Territories.

Now, a single point of monitoring at UT levels of the Central schemes is mooted to assess the position of funds related to implementation of these schemes as to how much amount received, the amount unspent and how much balance amount entitled to be received. Scrutiny of funds, end use and proper utilization, the three ingredients thereof, are too important to be taken lightly hence regard for revised procedures is now non-optional. However, one single account and one Nodal Agency in respect of every centrally sponsored scheme has become imperative and must be made functional. Different accounts with nominal balances need to be closed and balance transferred to the single account which would obliterate maintaining of avoidable records and passing unnecessary entries. Whether on agency or treasury routes , this new practice needed to be adopted in respect of all the schemes . Instructions have now been given in respect of maintaining of the accounts and their due reporting – all conforming to the revised procedures – in order to make releasing of central share smooth, easy , in time and assured.

Completing the formalities and fulfilling of other requirements under 14th and 15th Finance Commissions made it possible to grant extension to all ongoing schemes till March 2021 or till the 15th Finance Commission came into effect. To boost liquidity and to overcome the cash crunch with the UT Government, additional borrowings of 1 percent as per entitlement too has rightly been decided which needs to be expedited for obvious reasons. Utilization certificates and submitting them in time bound manner too has been found in many cases not being followed meticulously resulting in blocking of funds leading to a particular scheme or a project getting adversely impacted , the practice needing to be done away with.