Telecom services in Ladakh

It is beyond comprehension that there should be telecom connectivity only up to 60 percent in Ladakh as on date as against expected cent percent. It is, therefore, in the fitness of things for the telecom service providers to do the rest of job in this strategically important Union Territory of the country, at an early date. Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur having personally called upon the telecom service providers in this regard in a meeting is expected to result in the facilities provided at an early date . It is to be noted that neither temporary nor any other alternative arrangement was going to bring out any tangible results in respect of telephone connectivity in Ladakh.

Agreed, there were areas which were at a far distance from one another coupled with other minor difficulties but in the present era, those factors should cause no problem. There are, however, many areas where mobile phones do not work at all which in present day world looks as if something important was missing besides causing inconvenience and difficulties to such “have nots”. Security agencies on important assignments in the area too face problems due to which contacts with their nears and dears are becoming few and far between. To make the issue carry its importance and urgency as well, it is commendable that the Lt. Governor also met CEOs of several telecom companies in New Delhi and discussed the matter with them. With his such personal intervention in the matter, it is expected that not only will services improve but steps will be taken towards providing 100 percent connectivity as well.