J&K Police scripts history, secures 275 Prez Medals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Jammu and Kashmir Police has scripted history by securing highest number of Gallantry Medals including one President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 256 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), two President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 16 Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.

The officer who has been awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) is Amar Deep, a Sub-Inspector.

Those who have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) are Tanveer Ahmad Malla SgCt, Mushtaq Ahmad SgCt, Chandan Kohli, Addl SP, Tariq Ahmad Bhat SgCt, Fayaz Ahmad Dhoond CT, Showkat Ahmad Dar DySP, Parveen Kumar SI, Abdul Rashid Wagay CT, Irshad Ahmad Mir Ct, Mir Safdar Hussain SI, Mohammad Aslam Bhat HC, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP, Ravinder Singh DySP, Rajinder Singh Foll, Zubair Ahmed Khan SSP, Late Arshad Khan Insp (Posthu), Shabir Ahmed SI, Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar, SP, Wajahat Hussain DySP, Amritpal Singh, SP, Sachit Sharma DySP, Dr Shammi Kumar DySP, Gh Mohd Bhat CT, Tahir Amin Sheikh DySP, Mubashir Rasool DySP, Jatinder Singh SgCt, Gh Mohd Rather Insp, Nazir Ah Mir ASI, Rachpal Singh CT, Late Am an Kumar DySP (Posthu), Vishal Shoor Insp, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar SgCt, Sheikh Zulfkar Azad SSP, Muneeb-Ul-Islam Bhat Insp, Mohd Yaseen Malik SgCt, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG, Sachit Sharma DySP, Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Mohd Shaban Rather SgCt, Syed Majeed Mosavi DySP, Firdous Ahmad Bhat CT, Vikram Kundal SI, Mohd Ibrahim SgCt, Akash Kohli DySP, Qazafi Mir HC, Jahangir Ahmad SgCt, Sandeep, SSP, Aafaq Rasool Bhat SgCt, Khalil Ahmed SP, Azhar Rashid DySP, Mehraj Ahmad Padder SI, Azad Ahmed Manhas SI, Rahul Malik, SSP, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi SgCt, Mohammad Rameez Bhat SgCt, Khursheed Ahmad Wani CT, Parvez Ahmad Dar SDPO, Gh Mohd Rather Insp, Mohd Younus Bhat HC, Surinder Mohan DySP, Mubarak Shah SI, Muzamil Hayat HC, Sabzar Ahmad Dar SgCt, Showkat Ahmed Khan Insp, Shahid Amin Khosa SI, Mohd Akbar Dar SgCt, Sheikh Sameer Altaf SI, Mohd Arif Bhat SgCt, Shoukat Ahmad Rather CT, Irshad Ahmad Ahanger DySP, Iqbal Ahmad Shah Insp, Mohmmad Murtaza Khawaja Badoo SI, Arif Hussain Malik DySP, Tousif Ahmad Mir Insp, Ramesh Kumar Kana ASI, Surinder Raina HC, Ravinder Pal Singh Dutt SP, Mohd Amin Natnoo HC, Mukesh Kumar Foll, Sahil Mahajan DySP, Parvaiz Ahmad Wani SgCt, Javid Ahmad Mir SgCt, Atul Kumar Goel, DIG, Firdous Ahmad Bhat SgCt, Ajaz Ahmed DySP, Vijay Kumar SgCt, Sanjeev Dev Singh SI, Ali Mohd Bhat SgCT, Irfan Hussain Dar SgCt, Mubbasher Hussain SP, Mohmmad Anzar Khan Insp, Nisar Ahmad Bhat Follower, Rahul Malik, SSP, Abdul Ghafoor DySP, Mohd Saleem Mir Insp, Muzamil Jaleel Wani, Mohan Lal DySP, Parupkar Singh DySP, Mohd Shoket Insp, Altaf Ahmad Khan HC, Raj Kumar SgCt, Tanweer Ahmad Dar DySP, Mohd Mehfooz SgCt, Javid Ahmad Dar SgCt, Firdous Ahmad Mir SgCt, Rashid Akber Makayee DySP, Parvaz Ahmad Bhat HC, Reyaz Ahmad Malik CT, Mohd Yaseen Dar HC, Ashaq Hussain Dar DySP, Sajad Hussain Chuck SgCt, Javid Ahmad Teeli CT, Majad Ali DySP, Shabir Ahmad Mir SgCt, Ehsan Ahmad Bhat CT, Ayaz Ahmad Lone CT, Sandeep, SSP, Juneed Ahmad Dar CT, Mohd Muzaffar Jan DySP, Ather Samad Ahanger Insp, Altaf Hussain Bhat SgCt, Jahangir Ahmad Ganai SgCt, Nagpure Amod Ashok, SP, Sahil Mahajan DySP, Rahul Nagar DySP, Mudasar Shafi Insp, Ashiq Hussain CT, Akash Kohli DySP, Mohd Shakoor Mir HC, Adel Nabi Mir SgCt, Gayour-ul-Haq SgCt, Mohd Haseeb Mughal SSP, Azhar Rashid DySP, Satish Kumar DySP, Monohar Sharma SgCt, Ashiq Hussain Tak DySP, Majad Ali DySP, Naeem Rashid SI, Rakesh Kumar SgCt, Rifaqat Hussain SgCt, Vikram Hangloo CT, Mukhtar Ahmad Ahanger SgCt, Ab Rashid Wagay SgCt, Khalid Fayaz Math Insp, Muzaffer Ahmad Bhat SgCt, Aijaz Ahmad Naik CT, Javid Ahmad Kumar CT, Wajahat Hussain DySP, Sajad Ahmad Bhat Insp, Muddasir Nazar SI, Lateef Ahmad Ganie HC, Nassar Hussain HC, Tahir Saleem Khan SSP, Jehangir Ahmad Dar CT, Nisar Ahmed Khan DySP, Arun Kumar CT, Javid Iqbal Bhat CT, Showket Ahmad SgCt, Hilal Ahmad Shah SgCt, Ayaz Iqbal CT, Javaid Iqbal SSP, Sajad Ahmad Ganie SI, Syed Arif Zia SgCt, Irfan-Ul-Rehman Wani CT, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Sheikh CT, Reyaz Ahmad Mir SI, Mohd Rafi Malik ASI, Shabir Ahmad Dar SgCt, Sachit Sharma DySP, Muddasir Nazar SI, Mohd Younus Khan SgCt, Gowhar Sultan Mir CT, Tahair Ashraf SP, Mohd Ameen Bhat DySP, Iftkar Hussain Insp, Nisar Ahmad Shah, Yousuf-ul-Umer SI, Omer Hussain Wada SgCt, Shabir Hussain Bhat SgCt, Majad Ali DySP, Mohd Farooq ASI, Abdul Rashid Khan SI, Shahnawaz Ahmad Parray HC, Ajaz Ahmed Khan SgCt, Rafiq Ahmad Peer Follower, Wajahat Hussain DySP, Rakesh Tickoo HC, Nassar Hussain HC, Burhan-Ul-Haq Kanth DySP, Mohd Ishaq Yatoo HC, Zohaib Hassan DySP, Rukhsar Hussain Mir HC, Nawaz Ahmed DySP, Reyaz Ahmad Mir SgCt, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP, Late Sageer Ahmad Pathan SI (Posthu), Atul Kumar Goel, D IG, Tahir Saleem Khan SSP, Mohd Abass Wani HC, Mohammad Irfan Ahanger SgCt, Parvez Ahmad Dar DySP, Mohd Abdullah Mir HC, Mehraj Din Ahanger SgCt, Tussif Ahmed DySP, Barkat Ali Dar SgCt, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat Follower, Yasar Mahmood Parray SI, Javaid Ahmad Ganaie HC, Zafir Gaghee Foll, Atul Kumar Goel, DIG, Tahir Saleem Khan SSP, Fida Hussain Shah, Mazamil Ahmad Turkhan CT, Rakesh Akram DySP, Javid Akbar Khan HC, Aarif Mohummad Shah SgCt, Atal Sharma SI, Shabir Ahmad Mir SgCt, Muneer Ahmad Bhat SP, Khursheed Ahmad Mir ASI, Nawaz Ahmed DySP, Shabir Ahmad Goger Chechi SgCt, Liaqat Ali SP, Gh Mohd Rather Insp, Sameer Ahmad Bhat SI, Nazir Ahmad Jatal HC, Lateef Ahmad Bhat CT, Dr Aejaz Ahmad Malik SDPO, Jagjeet Singh SgCt, Tameez Ahmad Shah CT, Shabir Ahmad Dar HC, Nisar Ahmad Khan, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir DySP, Tanveer Ahmad Dar SgCt, Tameez Ahmad Shah CT, Mubbasher Hussain SP, Gh Mohd Bhat DySP, Afrat Hussain DySP, Mudasir Ahmad Mir CT, Vikram Singh DySP, Bilal Ahmad Bhat SgCt, Ali Mohammad Rather SI, Mukhteyar Ahmad Mir HC, Parmeet Singh HC, Sandeep, SSP, Mohd Youns SgCt, Wajahat Hussain DySP, Nisar Ahmed Khan DySP, Mohamad Irfan Malik Insp, Ali Mohd Khan HC, Nassar Hussain SgCt, Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG, Anita Sharma SSP, Niaz-ul-Hussain Insp, Charanjit Singh HC and Mohd Suleman SgCt.

Pran Nath Pandith, SP, CID Headquarter and Syed Sajad Hussain DySP (S), APHQ J&K have been awarded President Police Medal for Distinguished Services.

The officers who were awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP, Javid Hassan Bhat, SSP, Amit Bhasin , Addl SP, Tanveer Jeelani, SSP, Rajni Sharma Addl SP, Jeetan Ji Mattoo, DySP, Taran Singh, Inspector, Bandeshwar Singh Manhas, Inspector, Mohd Sharief Chouhan, SSP, Ameet Kumar Koul, Inspector, Prem Krishan, Sub Inspector, Anil Kumar SgCt, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Sub Inspector, Gajinder Singh Assistant Sub Inspector, Man Mohan Ganjoo, Head Constable and Nayeem Nadeem Bhat, SgCt.

Meanwhile, Atul Kumar Goel DIG, Amrit Pal Singh, SSP, Ramesh Kumar Angral SSP, Amit Verma ASP and Ajay Sharma SDPO were awarded Northern Commanders Commendation Card.