AC for preservation of migrant property

ISM renamed as AYUSH

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the change of nomenclature of Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine as Directorate of AYUSH. Correspondingly, renaming of various designations in the Directorate has also been approved.

The decision is aimed at raising public awareness on the traditional medical sciences based on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Further, the Government is also working towards establishment of AYUSH based ancillary industry in the Union territory and enhancement of herbal and medicinal plantations to optimally tap employment potential in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, with a view to provide relief to the Kashmiri migrants, the Administrative Council has issued instructions for preservation and protection of migrants’ immovable property and removal of encroachments there from.

To streamline the preservation and protection efforts, the Administrative Council also approved the proposal of Revenue Department to confer powers of Commissioners upon the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division under the Agrarian Reforms Act.

Further, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction was directed to develop an online portal for facilitating migrants to apply for correction of records, demarcation and removal of encroachments and alienation by way of fraud or distress. The disposal of such applicants has also been made time-bound under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

In a bid to bring greater transparency in accountancy related activities of field offices of Revenue Department, the Administrative Council also approved creation of 110 posts of Accounts personnel in the Department.

The new posts will be created in the offices of Financial Commissioner, IG Registration, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Custodian General and Revenue Training Institutes, Settlement Organization, Nazol Organization and others.

The new accounts cells in Revenue Department will be single-point interface for all issues involving financial matters and will act as bulwark against fiscal indiscipline.

Further, the specialized cells will also have play a crucial role in thoroughly scrutinizing budget proposals; maintaining departmental accounts in accordance with the requirements under the State Financial Rules; and evaluating progress and achievements for seeking supplementary grants.

The newly created posts include two Chief Accounts Officers, 26 Accounts Officers, seven Assistant Accounts Officers, 22 Accountants and 53 Account Assistants.