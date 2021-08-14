Terror a curse for peace, neighbour instigating it: LG

‘Following Vajpayee’s path in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that the neighbouring country, a reference towards Pakistan albeit without naming it, has been making malicious attempt to instigate youth and called upon the misguided youngsters that terrorism is a curse for peace and development even as he asserted that the Government is following the path shown by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Jammu and Kashmir.

Warning of a befitting reply to all those trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, Sinha, in his address to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Independence Day, said the neighbouring country which doesn’t care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth.

“I call upon such misguided youngsters that terrorism is a curse for peace and development. By misguiding you from the path of peace and progress, inimical forces are denying you the life of peace and dignity on this pious soil,” he said.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the Lieutenant Governor said with the ability, energy and unparalleled patience, Jammu and Kashmir will have a prosperous future.

“Carrying forward the four resolutions of the 75th year of Independence viz; the power of public participation, resolve of establishing a new Jammu and Kashmir, providing equal opportunities to all and technological development–we along with youth of the Union Territory can transform entire J&K into Shalamar Garden once again,” he declared.

Recalling that last year on the eve of Independence Day he had shared the ideals of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee including Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat, the Lieutenant Governor said: “By following the path shown by him (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) , we are trying to implement comprehensive and constructive programmes for social equality in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Maintaining that grass-root democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, Sinha said with the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, new milestones are being achieved.

“Since the flowers of progress bloom only in the land of love, our priority is to maintain peace and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir. This soil of Pirwar has always taught `Wahdat-al-Wujud, the unity of existence. From Shankaracharya temple to Hazratbal, the sound of oneness can be heard today,” Sinha said.

He said it is goal of the Government to make Jammu and Kashmir synonymous with success. Next 25 years of J&K are awaiting us with a new ray of hope and a fresh resolution for a new future, he added.

He paid tributes to brave soldiers of Army, para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police, who have kept the unity and integrity of India intact with their amazing valor, courage and sacrifice.

“It is our resolve to transform Jammu and Kashmir. Our young boys and girls will be the makers of this new Jammu and Kashmir. At least 10 lakh job opportunities will be made available to them in this decade. Administration has removed all restrictions (Lakshman Rehka) for self-employment start-ups. In the last one year 20,000 youth were made entrepreneurs from all 4290 Panchayats. This year, the target has been fixed at 50,00. But, I sincerely wish that this figure must reach two lakh young entrepreneurs. The administration will make sure our youth are provided this opportunity at their doorsteps.,” Sinha said.

Sinha said Government is committed to ensure dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit brothers.

We have made considerable progress in fulfilling the promise of providing 6000 transit accommodation and providing 6000 jobs to the Kashmiri migrant community under the Prime Minister’s Development Package. The construction of 849 transit accommodation has been completed and the work on 1376 is under way. Transfer of 278 kanals of land has been approved for 2744 additional flats last month only. Out of the second installment of 3000 posts, 841 posts have already been filled. On the eve of Independence Day, we have declared the result of 997 posts. I congratulate all the successful candidates. The result for additional 1000 posts will be notified within a month following the verification process,” he added.

He said as a major administrative reform, the Government has resolved the seniority dispute of JKAS officers pending for a decade.

“For decades, JKAS and JKPS cadre officers were waiting for induction into IAS and IPS, that wait is over now. For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, recruitments in government jobs are being made in a transparent and fair manner. Exams were conducted to fill 12,000 vacant posts of Panchayat Account Assistants and Class 4th within just 6 months, which is a record in the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sinha said the inherent competence of the administration is the foundation of good governance. “We have ensured the rules of accountability and transparency. We have established officers connect with the public through ‘Block Diwas’.

“Vajpayee ji’s principle of Jamhooriyat was not allowed to flourish on the ground for decades. There was a famous collectorate tradition of democracy. And, the nominations of MLAs of four or five regions were held at his house. So, on one hand, there were elected representatives of the people and on the other, the representatives of Collector Sahib. But, the eve of 2020 ended this ‘Jungle Raj’ and the entire Jammu and Kashmir participated in the fair, transparent and violence-free elections of DDC. The people who have been elected are the actual representatives of people and not of Collector Sahib. This year Rs. 1271 crore have been sanctioned to DDCs, BDCs and Panchayats for public oriented works in their respective areas. By earmarking a district Capex budget of Rs. 12,600 crore through the spirit of Jan-Bhageedari, the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, has presented a new example of grass root democracy, strength and self-reliance to the whole world. By devolving funds, functions and functionaries to the Panchayati Raj Institutions, the administration has enriched and strengthened the most important element of democracy. Since this is a new system, it will definitely take some time to stabilize,” the Lieutenant governor said.

Sinha said the common man’s bank was out of the reach of common man. “We have opened it to the young boys and girls of the villages. Today, J&K Bank is reaching out to the women working with the Self Help Groups”.

“We have shifted from the policy of announcements to the policy of implementation on the ground. Before 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of the benefits of industrial revolution. But now we are determined to ensure Ease of Doing Business with Ease of Living. The recently announced New Industrial Scheme of Rs 28,400 crores by the Government is already attracting huge investments. So far, proposals worth Rs 23,500 crores have been received. Investment proposals of Rs 35,000 crore by December 2021 and Rs 50,000 crore by March 2022 are expected to follow, which shall provide employment opportunities to at least 10 lakh young boys and girls. With the provision of Single Window Clearance, for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, industries shall be established at the block level, transforming the backward areas. The administration has prepared a policy framework for private industrial estate development,” Sinha said.