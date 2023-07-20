J&K Police Recovered Prosecutrix From New Delhi, Abductors Arrested

Srinagar, July 20: Jammu and Kashmir police said on Thursday that they had recovered the prosecutrix and also arrested her two abductees from New Delhi.

Police said a written complaint was lodged with Police post-Palhallan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on July 1, 2023, from one person (name withheld) stating therein that his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld) had been missing from home since June 30, 2013.

A case FIR No. 222/2023 u/s 366 IPC was registered at Police Station Pattan, and investigations were started, during which it came to light that the missing girl had been abducted by some unknown persons.

Further investigation, with the help of technical evidence, revealed that the accused persons and prosecutrix have left Jammu and Kashmir for New Delhi.

Police swung into action, and consequently, a team was constituted that proceeded towards New Delhi, where the prosecutor’s file was recovered and the accused were also arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ashiq Ali Mangral, a resident of Tuli Reasi, and Deep Kumar of Chalabeni Kathua.

The girl was handed over to her legal heirs after completing the legal formalities, the police said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on. (Agencies)