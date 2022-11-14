J&K Police playing parental role in counselling misguided youth: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 14: A group of IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad who are on Bharat Darshan tour interacted with the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers of Kashmir Zone at Gazetted Officers’ Mess Humhama, Budgam.

The probationary officers were given know-how about the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

At the outset of the interactive session, the DGP gave an overview of working of the force in different wings, units and districts besides working of special operation groups against the anti national elements. He said that the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir is also an outcome of strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other security forces. He said that all the forces and administration are working day and night for the long lasting peace in the UT.

The DGP said that J&K Police is doing multifarious duties which include counter terrorism, police bandobasts, investigations besides providing various services to general people. He said that despite various odds, J&K Police has been on forefront of tackling the Pak sponsored terrorism, radicalisation and law & order situations along with all other security forces working in the UT.

He said that in addition to the fight against terrorism, J&K Police has been playing a parental role in counselling the misguided youth and channelizing their energy in positive direction. He said that J&K Police is conducting a lot of activities under the Civic Action Programme besides running drug de-addiction centers to increase its social quotient.

The DGP said that the over the past three decades various terrorists have been eliminated in the fight against terrorism but unfortunately we have lost 1604 of our brave hearts. The DGP said that we are proud of our martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for bringing peace in Jammu & Kashmir. About the welfare of Police personnel and their families, the DGP said that we have launched a number of schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, our serving and retired personnel and their families.

The DGP said that Pakistan supported narco terrorism is the latest challenge in front of the force. He said that J&K Police is taking every possible measure to demolish the ecosystem of this narco terrorism.

ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, SSP Crime Srinagar Amritpal Singh and SP West Srinagar Al-Tahir Gillani were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that 26 probationary IPS officers of 74 RR are on study cum cultural tour to Kashmir for four days.