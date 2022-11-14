Father of Hindi journalism Lala Sachar passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Lala Gopal Sachar, Father of Hindi Journalism in Jammu and Kashmir and Resident Editor, Hind Samachar Group in Jammu and Kashmir, passed away this evening at his Gandhi Nagar residence.

He was 95.

He suffered stroke about a month back. Prior to that, he remained active in journalism despite his old age.

Lala Sachar as he was known in the journalism, political circles, Government, administration and other fields, remained associated with Hind Samachar Group of Newspapers, Jalandhar for a long period.

His cremation will take place at Jogi gate cremation ground on November 15 at 12 noon.

Lala Sachar remained a highly popular figure in the field of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country because of his unbiased writing throughout the career.

Soon after getting news of Lala Sachar’s death, staff of Daily Excelsior met under the chairmanship of Kamal Rohmetra and Neeraj Rohmetra, Editor-in-chief and Executive Editor and condole the death describing it as “major loss to journalism”.

Press Club of Jammu president Sanjeev Pargal also extended condolences to the family of Lala Sachar and recalled his association with the veteran journalist.

Former PSC member KB Jandial, IAS, who served as Director Information Department, wrote: “It is an end of an era. Lala Sachar was active and sending news and analysis till two months ago”.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted: “Saddened to receive the news of passing away of Gopal Sachar, a veteran journalist and one of the founding Bureau Chiefs of Hind Samachar Group at Jammu. I share a lifelong personal and professional relationship with Sachar as well as the entire family, and was regularly in touch with him at his Gandhi Nagar residence. My sincere condolences to his family as well as journalist fraternity for whom he was a great asset”.

Former MP Tarun Vijay said Jammu and Kashmir has lost a brave and courageous voice of patriotism who never feared any Government or separatist elements. “He reported J&K extensively for national newspapers,” he recalled.