JU Syndicate endorses various administrative, academic decisions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: The 118th meeting of the Syndicate of University of Jammu was held today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, during which various academic and administrative matters were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General Codes, Finance Department, J&K; Abdul Majid Butt, Director (Finance), Higher Education Department & other members of the Syndicate.

Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu presented 88 items in the meeting. Giving nod to the various agenda items, Syndicate also confirmed minutes of the 117th meeting of the University Syndicate.

The Syndicate unanimously endorsed creation of Best Athlete Award for one male and one female before the name of Tsetan Dolma and Rigzin Lhamo, who were pursuing Masters in Physical Education (MPEd) from the University of Jammu and had lost their lives in a recent tragic accident.

The Syndicate endorsed the introduction of Environmental Science as a Core subject in Under Graduate Courses, introduction of PhD Programme in Physical Education in the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, JU from the Academic Session 2022-23, introduction of MA (Punjabi) & Diploma Course in Gyani in the Directorate of Distance Education, JU.

E-Waste Policy-2022 of the University of Jammu was endorsed by the Syndicate, which also approved the recommendation of the duly constituted committee for formulation of the qualifications and other eligibility conditions for the post of Assistant Professor in BBA-HM, BBA-HM (Chef) and MBA-HT in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management (SHTM), JU.

Syndicate endorsed amendments/addition in the Regulations governing the University of Jammu Research Fund and that includes financial support of Rs 30,000/- (maximum) for the publication of Research paper and partial assistance upto Rs 50,000/- per annum for the organization of Conference/ Workshop/ Seminar by Departments.

University Syndicate endorsed charging of one-time Alumni Fee from students taking admission in the First Semester of various courses in the University and its affiliated colleges. The constitution and setting up of the ‘Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board’ in the Directorate of Distance Education, JU was also endorsed by the Syndicate. University Syndicate endorsed the establishment of the Incubation Innovation Entrepreneurship Skill Development Centre (IIESDC) with the Verticals i.e Entrepreneurship Development, Skill Development and Career Planning, Business Incubation and Innovation (BII), Industrial -Academia Partnership.

The Syndicate meeting was attended by Prof J.P Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, Madan Mohan Malviya University, Gorakhpur; Prof Chandra Bhushan Sharma, Department of Education, IGNOU; Prof Sunita Singh Sengupta, Department of Management Studies, Delhi University; Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Adil Amin Kak, Dean, School of Arts, Literature and Languages, University of Kashmir; Prof Kuldeep Singh Charak, Head, Dept of Mathematics, Prof Anwar Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Prof Aneesa Shafi, Head, Dept of Psychology, University of Kashmir, Dr Vishal Sharma, Principal, Govt Degree College Bani, and Dr M Abbas Shah, Principal Govt Degree College, Marwah, The meeting was coordinated by Dr Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor, and Dr Imran Farooq, Incharge Coordination section.