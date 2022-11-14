Nehru’s role in J&K’s accession with India unforgettable: PCC chief

Cong pays tribute to Pt JL Nehru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress paid rich tribute to the first Prime Minister, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and lauded his historical role, far- sightedness and efforts towards the rejection of two nation theory on Jammu and Kashmir leading to the accession of State with India.

Click here to watch video

An impressive function was organized by the District Congress Committee Jammu Urban and Jammu Rural at party office here today, which was presided over by JKPCC chief, Vikar Rasool Wani and attended by working president- Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, DCC Urban president Yogesh Sawhney and DCC Rural chief Hari Singh Chib besides senior PCC leaders- Ravinder Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh and others including frontal wing heads, Corporators, DCC and block functionaries .

Paying floral tribute, PCC chief recalled the great contributions of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru in the freedom struggle and laying the foundations of free India as a strong democratic, secular and progressive nation, for which he is rightly known as the architect of modern India.

Vikar Rasool denounced attempts by the ruling party and it’s sister concerns to distort the historical facts about the role played by the great stalwart in the freedom struggle and in the building of modern India especially his historical contributions, in bringing Jammu and Kashmir, into the Indian fold at the crucial times.

He said no one can deny or belittle the visionary role played by Pt Nehru in defeating the designs of pro-pounder of two nation theory of Jinnah over Kashmir. It was his far- sightedness and his great efforts which ultimately succeeded in lending the popular support in Jammu and Kashmir towards its accession with India by Maharaja Hari Singh on Oct 26, 1947.

Wani said BJP and its ministers are trying to distort facts and confuse the Indian minds about the vital role of Pt Nehru in attaining goal of accession of Jammu and Kashmir, with India, rejecting the two nation theory, despite a Muslim majority state bordering Pakistan, which strengthened the credentials of India as a truly secular country. He recalled his great contributions in the making of free India in all spheres which has emerged as a great and powerful nation in the world because of strong foundations laid by Pt Nehru.

Raman Bhalla described Pt Nehru as the tallest leader of modern times after Mahatma Gandhi. He said that contribution of Pt Nehru to bring the state of J&K to the fold of Indian nation can’t be forgotten and there is need to expose the distortions being made by certain forces for vested political interests. He also lamented those who try to belittle the contributions of Pt. Nehru as leader of freedom struggle. He said Nehru was the tallest leader of his time, whose contribution in the freedom struggle and as a first Prime Minister can never be forgotten.

Senior party leaders- Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, Udhey Chib (PYC chief), Vijay Sharma (Seva Dal), Karan Bhagat (SC Cell), Suresh Dogra (OBC Cell), Pranav Shagotra and others also spoke on the occasion.

Similar functions were also held at other district units of the party including Srinagar and Leh.