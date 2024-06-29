J&K Police Fix GPS Tracking Anklet On Bailed-Out Terror Accused In Budgam

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, June 29: With an aim to enhance surveillance and maintain order, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district installed a GPS tracking anklet on a terror accused out on bail.

Police said, acting on the directions of the Court, they successfully installed a GPS tracking anklet on Mudasir Fayaz, an individual accused of aiding militancy in Kashmir.

“This pertains to case FIR No: 150 of 2022 under Sections 18, 23, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, read with Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act of PS Chadoora,” police said.

The GPS devices allow authorities to meticulously monitor the movements of high-risk offenders, thereby significantly reducing the likelihood of further criminal activities.

“The installation of the GPS tracking anklets on the accused ensures that their movements can be tracked in real time and their entry into prohibited areas or leaving the geographical boundaries as set in the court order can be monitored,” police said.