J&K Police Crack Blind Murder Case Of A Woman Within Five Days, 4 Apprehended

Srinagar, Oct 23: J&K Police on Monday claimed to have cracked a blind murder case of a woman within the five days of the incident by arresting four accused persons in Srinagar.

Police said, on October 17, 2023, Police Station Bemina received information that an unidentified woman had been murdered and her dead body was found on the roadside at Durbal, Bemina.

A police team rushed to the spot to secure the dead body and preserve the crime scene, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Bemina and investigation was initiated during which the deceased was identified as Tanveera, wife of Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, resident of Nundresh Colony B, Batamaloo, Srinagar.

During investigation, it was established that the woman was murdered on October 16, 2023 at West End Colony, Hyderpora and subsequently, her dead body was shifted from Hyderpora to Durbal Bemina to divert the investigation agency, police added.

Based upon available technical evidences, sustained interrogation of the suspects and subsequent recoveries, 4 accused persons identified as Abina Parveez (sister-in-law of the deceased) a resident of West End Colony, Hyderpora, a minor female child (name withheld), Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger of Khushipora HMT at present Gulposh Apartment Bemina and Jala Wadoo of Khushipora HMT at present Gulposh Apartment Bemina (Father and Mother of accused Abina) have been arrested by Police Station Bemina so far, police said and added further investigation is going on. (Agencies)