Govt Committed To Provide State Of The Art Oral Health, Dental Services To J&K Citizens: Advisor Bhatnagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that the government is committed to provide state of the art oral health and dental services to all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir besides the LG led Administration is focussed on hand holding of dental graduates in establishing their own dental clinics through various sponsored and subsidised schemes and filling up all vacancies in the government sector.

The Advisor made these remarks while inaugurating the 14th IDA J&K Dental Conference at Tagore Hall here.

In his address, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized on the critical role of dental health in the overall well-being of individuals. He added that the field of dentistry plays major role in enhancing the quality of life for all individuals.

In his speech, the Advisor reiterated that government is focussed on hand holding of Dental Graduates in establishing clinics in modern set up through various sponsored and subsidised schemes. He also assured the participants that the process of obtaining Dental Clinic registrations will be looked into so that maximum graduates can set up their own clinics.

Advisor Bhatnagar, on the occasion also appreciated the efforts of organising committee for this event and laid stress on the dental fraternity to keep continuing skill upgradation events and conferences routinely. He added that government is committed to improve the oral health sector across J&K and there has been substantial improvement in overall infrastructure across public hospitals especially logistics and equipments.

The Advisor underscored that this conference will provide a notable platform for dental professionals to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and contribute to the betterment of oral healthcare. He added that the conference also provides an excellent opportunity to explore innovations and enhance our collective knowledge to serve patients with enhanced care.

Pertinently, the conference features a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and panel discussions led by leading experts in the dental field. Topics of discussion include latest advancements in dental technology, oral health education, and the role of dentists in preventive care.

The conference was attended by faculty from Govt Dental College Srinagar and dental fraternity from peripheral health institutes of Jammu and Kashmir also participated.