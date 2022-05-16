J&K Police busts Lashkar-e-Taiba’s terror module in Bandipora, 7 held

SRINAGAR, May 15: Security forces have busted a module of Laskhar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting three militants and their four associates, police said on Monday.

Those arrested included an active Pakistani trained militants, two “hybrid” militants and four militant associates including a lady.

The arrests have been made days after three militants including two Pakistani were killed in two gunfights in the district.

Police said the arrests were made during the investigation of cases regarding the recent Bandipora encounters.

Police identified the Pakistan trained militant as Arif Ajaz Shehri resident of Nadihal, who had went to Pakistan on valid visa in 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated back after obtaining illegal arms training and started actively working with LeT in Bandipora.

The two hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi resident of Rampora and Shariq Ahmad Lone of Gundpora. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on Police and security forces and other soft targets particularly in Bandipora district, a police spokesman said.

Moreover, the four arrested militant associates including a female have been identified by police as Riyaz Ahmad Mir of Bandipora, Ghulam Mohammad Waza of Tawheedabad Bagh, Maqsood Ahmad Malik son of Chittibandy Aragam and Sheema Shafi Waza of Tawheedabad Bagh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in harbouring terrorists, providing logistics/material support including transportation of terrorist in the Bandipora district. The arrested female terrorist associate was also involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation and ferrying terrorists in town Bandipora,? a Police spokesman said.

He said incriminating materials, arms ammunition including two Pistols, three magazines, 25 pistol rounds, and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Besides, one Ecco Van which was being used in ferrying of terrorists from Bandipora to Nowgam, Pantha Chowk and Srinagar was also seized. Moreover, 3 Scooties were also seized which were being used for doing reccee of Police, security establishments, monitor movement of security forces and ferrying of terrorists in Bandipora areas. Similarly, a Maruti-800 Car and a Pulsar Bike were also seized, he said.

Police said cases under the relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation is going on. (Agencies)