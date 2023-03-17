J&K Police Booked Notorious Drug Smuggler Under PSA In Baramulla

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 17: Police on Friday claimed to have booked a notorious drug smuggler Under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Rafeeq Ahmad Khan alias Raja Rafi of Trikanjan Boniyar who has been booked under PSA after attaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, police said.

The drug peddler has been subsequently shifted to Central Jail Kot-Balwal l Jammu.

Police said three cases were registered against the smuggler who was involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Boniyar and other areas of District Baramulla.

Despite his involvement in several FIR’s, the accused did not mend his activities and continued promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth, police added.

General public of Baramulla appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug peddler, they said.