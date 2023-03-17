Jammu And Kashmir | Excavator Slips Into Chenab, Operator Feared Dead

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 17: A moving soil excavator rolled down into Chenab river in Doda on Friday morning causing apprehension about the death of driver.

Quoting an official, that a soil excavator (JCB) rolled down into river Chenab at Shiva Dal bridge near Prem Nagar in Doda this morning.

Identifying the driver as Rahul Sharma, son of Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Dharamthal Chenani, the official said that soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched at the site.

Police along with SDRF and civil administration has launched a joint operation, but the operator who drowned has not been located as of yet.

“Given the nature of the accident, it is highly unlikely that the driver would be alive”, he said adding “We nonetheless are making every possible effort to see if he could be rescued safely.”