Mohd Sharia unveils new music video song ‘Adhoori’ sung by Afsana khan, calls it film’s ‘soul’

The youngster from Aligarh, UP, India, has thrived on his passion as an artist, which has landed him promising music videos and now even a film.

It is so astounding to learn and read more about individuals and professionals who spare no effort in getting ahead on their paths and gaining the edge over their competitors in their chosen industries. What is even more astounding to know is how these professionals, even as youngsters from different parts of the world, go ahead in carving their unique niche and creating an impactful presence amidst massive competition and saturation. There are so many such tremendously talented beings who have made their mark in highly competitive industries like modelling, media and entertainment and still have thrived as true-blue professionals, just like Mohd Sharia did.

Mohd Sharia could make a name for himself in a very short span of time in the entertainment world and is now looking forward to having a significant presence even in Bollywood. This young lad from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India, always dreamt of being a part of creative and artistic realms and so getting into this industry wasn’t a tough call for him. He was born on 2nd February 2000, and today at just 23 years is already garnering massive headlines for his impeccable work in Bollywood.

The now Delhi-based Indian actor had started by making creative content on social media. Little did he know that his growing online presence would land him with exciting music videos. When he first featured in a music video titled “Mulakaatein,” ft. Karan Mehra, he got a taste of being a part of the music video industry, which only kept increasing his confidence as an actor. This led him to do two more music videos, “Tere Vaaste” ft. Adnan Sheikh and Sameeksha Sud and “Gabru,” ft. Khushboo Khan. His natural screen presence and talent as an actor caught the attention of music director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, who has now signed him for his upcoming music video titled “Tum Bin Pachtaogey,” sung by Utkarsh Saxena. It will be shot soon with Prajakta Dusane and him as leads, where he will play an alcoholic.