J&K Police arrested 2 militants, 3 associates of Al-Badr outfit in Handwara

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two local militants and three over ground workers in Handwara area of north-Kashmir’s Kupwara.

A police officer said that on receipt of specific inputs about presence of militants’ at different locations, different teams were constituted and the two militants and three OGWs were tactfully arrested.

“On the basis of specific information, Police along with 32 RR and 92 battalion CRPF established a naka at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla Handwara Highway. During search/ checking three persons riding a motorcycle were found in suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended by the search party,” officer said.

They were identified as Mohammad Yaseen son of Mohammad Akbar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaulla Ganie and Ghulam Nabi Rather son of Wali Mohammad, all residents of Village Kachloo Qaziabad.

“On their personal search arms and ammunitions and letter pad of Albadar were recovered from their possession,” the officer said.

During further questioning, he said, it came to surface that the trio are working with militant outfit Albadar as OGWs and are providing logistic support, food and shelter to the outfit.

“During investigation the arrested persons disclosed that two other persons known to them have recently joined the militant ranks and are operating in Handwara area. Accordingly Police along with 21RR launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Baderkali. During search operation two persons along with arms and ammunitions were arrested.”

They have been identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather son of Mohammad Yousuf Rather and Iqhlaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Imtiyaz Ahmad, both residents of Watergam.

“The duo had joined militant ranks recently and were planning to attack security forces installations, Panchs, Sarpanchs and other peace loving people to create violence in the area,” the police officer said. (Agency)