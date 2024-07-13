J&K Police Arrest 3 In Baramulla For Cheating Public

SRINAGAR, July 13: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district arrested three alleged fraudsters for cheating on Saturday.

Police said the gang of three fraudsters were involved in cheating people under the guise of selling and purchasing vehicles and promising government jobs in reputable institutions like Banks and government Departments.

Acting swiftly, a case was registered in police station Kreeri under section 318(4) Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and took three accused persons into custody.

Police identified the three as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Thindma, Firdosue Ahmad Mir alias Sameer Khan, of Mughalpora Tangmarg, currently residing in Chanpora, Srinagar and Syed Akther, a resident of Sonlipora Tanmarg.

“The accused are currently under police custody, and further investigation is underway. Additional arrests are expected as the probe unfolds,” a police statement said.