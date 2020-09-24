J&K performs well in PMGSY

It is heartening to note that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has registered enviable performance among all States and Union Territories in achieving physical progress in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). This performance has been achieved since June 15, 2020 after the Unlock-1 was announced which resulted in relaxations in respect of restrictions on construction activities to fight COVID-19 pandemic. In chronological order, Jammu division -Doda district and Kashmir division -Anantnag district have registered maximum progress followed by Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Samba in Jammu division and Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipur, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kulgam in Kashmir division respectively. This indicates the construction of roads has been on an even basis with equitable spread.

That, against a target fixed of 7500 kms of road length and linking 327 habitations during the year 2020-21, the target stands not only achieved but surpassed which should have been for the period under review, by completing 1018 kms. and connecting 25 habitations. With this rate, the UT is set to break previous records of maximum performance in PMGSY which was 1800 kms during 2015-16. While these are encouraging results and all those engaged in the construction activities deserve to be patted, there are numerous villages and areas where roads, though work started on them for quite some time, continue to be incomplete and there are other areas which are still in the ”queue” to get road connectivity. About all such specific cases, ‘Excelsior’ has been, from time to time, not only reporting about the difficulties faced by the people but about the lackadaisical approach of the authorities as well towards such lingering projects.