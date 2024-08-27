J&K People Suffocated By Torture Of BJP: Congress Candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir As He Files Nomination

ANANTNAG, Aug 27: Congress candidate from Dooru Assembly constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Tuesday, filed his nomination for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and said that the people are suffocated by the torture of the BJP and that’s why the INDIA bloc has always demanded democracy in the region.

Speaking to news agency after the nomination process, Mir said “The people of J&K did not have any representation for the last 11 years. The people are suffocated by the torture of the BJP and the central government. That’s why the INDIA alliance always demanded democracy in J&K. The public should get the opportunity to choose their representative. The people here will participate and form the government. BJP is frustrated by the unity of the INDIA alliance here.” (Agencies)