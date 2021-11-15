J&K people suffering due to policies of BJP Govt: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: JKPCC chief G A Mir has said that people of J&K will teach BJP a lesson like recent by-elections in Himachal Pradesh, as the ruling party committed great atrocities upon the common people and all sections of society are great sufferers due to the policies of BJP Government.

Addressing a largely attended public rally at Nagrota, Mir said that BJP has let loose a reign of terror from tax terrorism to all sorts of other anti-poor, anti-farmers, anti-youth and anti-trade policies besides looting the local resources after the arbitrary disbanding and downgrading of historic Dogra State of J&K and offering jobs to outsiders at the cost of large scale unemployment in J&K.

Mir said that BJP is looting the people and skinning the common man through tax terrorism on all items of common use including petrol, diesel and LPG. He said that the single stroke of people in HP in recent by-elections, forced the Modi Government to scrap down the prices of petrol and diesel, so the people have learnt how to force Modi Government to change its anti-people policies and they will repeat the same here in future.

He said the farmers are agitating for 11 months, unemployment is at highest peak especially in J&K, economy is at the lowest ebb and each and every section of the society is suffering due to wrong polices of BJP and Modi Government people of Jammu have got only toll plazas, privatization of power and offering of local resources and jobs to outsiders, he added. He asked the people to teach BJP a lesson for their politics of deceit and hate and lust for power.

The rally organized by senior Congress leader Shiv Dev Singh, was part of nationwide Jan Jagran Abhiyan of the Party, which was addressed among others by former Minister and vice president Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, treasurer Rajnish Sharma, Ex-MP T S Bajwa, DCC president Jammu Rural Hari Singh Chib and PYC president Uday Bhanu Chib.

Mula Ram lashed out at the BJP Government for the atrocities of all sorts on the people during last 7 years and downgrading the Dogra State while Raman Bhalla said that the Congress will fight for the early restoration of the statehood to J&K before holding elections.

Addressing the gathering, Shiv Dev Singh said that people of J&K are totally fed up with BJP’s jumla politics, large scale unemployment and record price rise under Modi regime. He said that people of Nagrota constituency want a change in the future and will teach BJP a lesson.

Ravinder Sharma also highlighted the all round failures and anti-people policies of BJP Government during 7 years of its rule while T S Bajwa, in his address, asked people to bring Congress back to power for welfare of each section.