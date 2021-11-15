Dr Jitendra inaugurates ‘Tech Neev@75’, interacts with successful Start-Ups

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov15 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated “Tech Neev@75” as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and interacted with successful Start-Ups, including those from the tribal community to mark the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Those who interacted with the Minister included groups from Jammu, Tamil Nadu Himachal Pradesh, Orissa and other parts of the country.

While calling upon successful Start-Ups to share their experience with others and inspire others also, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated India’s rising trajectory in the Global Innovation Index (GII). He said, despite the crippling effects of COVID-19, improvement in Global Innovation Index to 46 consolidates India’s place among most Innovative Economies with growing investments in innovation, scientific output and expenditures in Research and Development (R&D).

Dr Jitendra Singh said that “Tech NEEV@75” is a year-long celebration highlighting the impact of Science Technology Innovation (STI) in empowering community for creating equitable inclusive economic growth. The 75 hour programme includes experience sharing of beneficiaries, community change leaders, societal changemakers conclave and round table discussions by various stakeholders apart from compilation of 75 impactful stories on India’s progress towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The Minister said, on a broader front, “Tech NEEV/@75” should lead to opportunities for land to lab research and building synergies with traditional, local and indigenous knowledge leading to new scientific developments that contribute to building resilient communities.

He said, “Tech NEEV@75” is an appropriate and timely initiative of the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences to showcase the strong foundation laid in the community for adoption of STI for better livelihood outcomes across the Country.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s Slogan of New India “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it reverberates the importance of Science and Technology in transforming the life of the poorest of the poor and developing affordable technologies. He said, the Speed, Scale and Spectrum of Transformation during the last seven years has placed India among the world’s fastest growing large economy.