Promotion of pilgrim tourism key to economic transformation of Jammu region: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

MATHWAR NAGROTA Nov 15 : Saying that Jammu was blessed with abundant pilgrim tourism potential, BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana today called for harnessing these in a big way for giving fillip to the regional economy.

“Pilgrim tourism has sustained the economy of Jammu and Kashmir in general and this region in particular during most difficult times post nineties and promoting these destinations by ensuring world class infrastructural facilities will prove catalyst for economic transformation in this part of the country”, Rana said while interacting with devotees after paying obeisance at the shrine of Bawa Ballo Ji Maharaj at Mathwar in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

The BJP leader called for expediting the work on the New Pilgrim Tourist Circuit from Utterbeni-Purmandal-Surinsar-Deon-Tada-Dansal-Domel to the footfall of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, saying this will give boost to pilgrim tourism and open up vistas of opportunities for the locals.

He also sought revival of the ancient heritage route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine passing through ancient temples and worship places spread across Nagrota Assembly Constituency, originating from historic Kole Kandoli Temple. This will not only give further impetus to the world famous pilgrimage but open up heritage places for spiritual bliss of the pilgrims.

Elaborating on the need for proactive approach in execution of various projects related to pilgrim sites, Rana referred to the project report, prepared by Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage INTACH for the development of ancient route of the revered Mata, saying this link, passing through serene environs and spiritual ambience, offers spiritual solace and Darshan of several revered temple which used to pre-requisite before embarking on the yatra to holy Bhawan on Trikuta Hills over seven decades ago.

He stressed the need for exploring this route optimally in the backdrop of the INTACH report, prepared after carrying out detailed mapping of all the important heritage assets like step-wells, ponds, sarais, wells, temples and springs along the trails, which were once used and maintained by the pilgrims. The route starts from village Jagti (Nagrota) on the National Highway 1A and passes through Jagdamba Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple – Jagti, Durga Mata Temple – Pangali, Shiv Temple – Thandapani – Drabi, Shiv Shakti Temple, Raja Mandleek Temple- and Raja Nowalgarh Temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata Temple – Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar, Shiv Temple- Bamyal and Oli Temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal. By reviving this route, he said the devotees could go back home after paying obeisance at the Durbar of the Mata with enlightenment they have been searching all their life.