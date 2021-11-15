BOI conducts ‘Customer Outreach Prog’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Bank of India, one of the premier PSBs has been conducting “Customer Outreach Programme” through its branches across country to include more and more people to the main stream banking and offering them the banking services of their choice. One first such programme was conducted at Srinagar.

BOI conducted another ‘Customer Outreach Programme” at its National Banking Group, New Delhi with an attendance of over 100 customers including new and existing customers from all the branches across New Delhi Zone.

The programme was inaugurated by MD and CEO Atanu Kumar Das by opening new 116 BCs outlets at various locations in Ladakh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. Bank intends to enroll 1500 BCs in these states during this quarter.

Field General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, Zonal Manager, New Delhi Zone Ajay Kumar Panth, other senior officers and respective branch heads along with customers were present during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Das highlighted various initiatives taken by the bank under RAM (Retail, Agri and MSME) in recent times for the benefit of its customers. He informed that bank has recently slashed ROI for home loan and vehicle loan and has posted a net profit of Rs 1,050.98 crore for the quarter September 2021 marking a rise of 99.89 per cent. He said “BOI is committed fully to the economic revival process.”

He further added that BOI is at forefront on successfully implementing all the Government sponsored schemes viz. MSME, Mudra, Stand-up, Start-up, PM SVANidhi schemes. Bank has achieved 33 % PMSBY enrolments in PMJDY against DFS Targets 30% for Q2FY21-22 and has won “APY Annual Award (2020-21)” for overall performance for achieving ‘per APY’ target. Bank is implementing E-PLATFORM solution for Straight through process of major Banking products.

Das also distributed sanction letters to the beneficiary customers of various banking products viz. Housing Loan, Vehicle Loan, Stand up and Start up, MSME and PM SVANidhi schemes to the tune of 300 crore.