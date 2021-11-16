Switching over to e-office mode

I t was as back as in April this year that the UT Government had decided about switching over to eoffice mode and a deadline for the change too had been duly fixed. Since initially for adopting a new system, certain difficulties and humps are faced which in the instant case the Information Technology Department had to sort out, impart training and provide the requisite software. May 30 and June 15 were the two dates fixed respectively for official/business / file work to be through only the new mode of transaction . Accordingly, e-mail accounts of officials, mapping with e-office software, scanning of files and other preliminaries up to loading of the concerned software had all to be done by these dates duly helped, supported and imparted training by the IT department in close cooperation with the General Administration Department. Seamless internet connectivity at each office and department was the other basic requirement to be provided for the purpose. However, there are many department who have not yet switched over to e-office mode which sounds strange, perhaps, due to reluctance of adopting a necessary change and thus to usher in uniformity which cannot be afforded any more. It is , therefore, decided that all left out offices and departments shall adopt e-office mode and the same shall be deemed to having been adopted by or before November 20 according to the fresh directives which these (defaulting) departments must comply with . That the plea of some records and files etc having not been scanned and brought under the system so far in some of such departments could no longer provide any room for further deferment or granting of another deadline as the same could be attended to side by side but the switch over must be made by November 20, 2021.