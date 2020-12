JAMMU:J&K Governor Aamir Ali said there is a threat of medium grade avalanche in the upper reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region.

Low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir valley.

During the past 24 hours these areas witnessed fresh snowfall though rain or snow still eludes most plains, including summer capital, Srinagar. (agencies)