ACB produced charge sheet in fraud case

BARAMULLA: Anti Corruption Bureau produced Charge Sheet in case FIR No. 10/2013 u/s 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) P.C Act 2006, section 420, 467, 468,471,120-B RPC of P/S VOK (Now ACB) in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla against the following Persons:-

1) Abdul Rashid Rather SPO No 06/SPO;

2) Mst. Raja Begum Widow of Late Gh. Ahmad Rather

The instant case was registered in Police Station VOK (now Anti-Corruption Bureau) on the basis of a verification conducted into the allegations of fake and fraud certificate issued by Police Station Bandipora with respect to death of Ghulam Ahmad Rather S/o Habib Rather R/o Pazalpora Mantrigam, Bandipora, which was used for grabbing piece of land without the knowledge of actual land owners, verification revealed that the oral gift shown to have been made by Gh. Ahmad Rather S/o Habib Rather R/o Pazalpora Mantrigam, Bandipora in favour of Gh. Mohammad Rather and Ab. Majid Rather sons of Gh. Qadir Rather R/o Pazalpora Mantrigam Bandipora on 02-05-1998, whereby land measuring 17 marlas under survey No.1579 at village Mantrigam was devolved vide mutation No.1315 dated 02-05-1998, has been found to be false and fabricated, as Gh. Ahmad Rather S/o Habib Rather R/o Pazalpora Mantrigam, Bandipora has died on 14-03-1996 i.e., two years before the date of attestation of the instant fraudulent mutation.

Enquiry conducted has further revealed that Mst. Raja W/o Gh. Ahmad Rather R/o Pazalpora Mantrigam, Bandipora has been found registered with social welfare department Bandipora as a widow and the incentives stand paid regularly to her by the social welfare department since 1997, which also indicates the death of her husband prior to 1997. Besides, 17 marlas of land in question were also found in her possession till 2006. In order to cover the misdeeds the accused beneficiaries namely Gh. Mohammad Rather and Ab. Majid Rather sons of Gh. Qadir Rather R/o Pazalpora Mantrigam, Bandipora in league with Chowkidar concerned and officials of Police Station Bandipora have managed a fake and fraud death certificate of Ghulam Ahmad Rather wherein the date of death of said Ghulam Ahmad Rather has been shown as 12-12-2001, giving a notion that the said Ghulam Ahmad Rather was alive on the date of the attestation of the mutation i.e., 02-05-1998.

The Investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the aforementioned accused for launching prosecution, accordingly the chargesheet has been produced in the court of law.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 09.02.2021.