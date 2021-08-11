J&K: Man’s murder triggers protest in Rajouri, road blocked

Jammu, August 11 : The Jammu-Poonch highway was blocked on Wednesday morning after protest sparked over murder of a man in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that some unidentified persons during wee hours, attacked on Ankush Bakshi at his resident at Panchayat Chakli, Block Dhangri, Chingus, Rajouri.

“The body was found in a pool of blood,” said police.

Police Post Incharge, Chingus, Ashish Choudhary confirmed the incident asserting, “locals are staging protest and have blocked the road.”

As per reports, the locals were demanding action against the culprits.

They had also burnt tyres and blocked the Rajouri-Poonch road in protest.

Senior police officers have also rushed to the spot. (Agencies)