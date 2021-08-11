Tina Dabi, Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan Granted Divorce by Jaipur Court, IAS Couple Officially Separated

Jaipur, August 11: IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan are now official divorced. A family court in Jaipur on Tuesday granted Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan divorce. The IAS couple had filed for divorce in November last year on mutual consent. They were granted divorce under Section 28 of the Special Marriage Act. They got married in 2018.

Dabi was the topper of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015. Athar Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, had secured second position. Dabi also secured first position in order of merit during training. She was awarded the President’s medal. The duo had tied the knot in April 2018.

The news of Dabi and Athar Khan’s separation became public last year when she had removed “Khan” from her surname on social media. Around the same time, Khan had also unfollowed Dabi on some social media platforms. Eventually, they filed for divorce on November 17 last year. They submitted an application in a family court on November 1.

Tina Dabi is currently posted as a Joint Secretary (Finance) in the Rajasthan government. Khan is currently on deputation in Kashmir. He is the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. (Agencies)