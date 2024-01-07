J&K made all round progress under Modi Govt: Jugal

BJP extensively working among people: Ashwani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Jammu & Kashmir has strengthened both economically as well as socio-politically under the Narendra Modi Government. Large number of public welfare steps have been taken for J&K ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and a new era of development was initiated in the region, stated Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) along with former MLA, Ashwani Sharma, J&K BJP publicity secretary, Ajay Vaid and in charge Health & Medical Cell, Puneet Mahajan while listening public grievances here, today.

Senior BJP leaders listened to the grievances of a large number of people hailing from different areas of the UT. These people had reached the party office in deputations and as individuals with their day-to- day problems and sought the help of the BJP leaders in mitigating the same.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while listening the problems said that the BJP is committed towards mitigating the problems of the people and whatever is brought into the notice of the party leaders during the public Darbar is looked into very minutely and every efforts is made to ensure that immediate relief is delivered to the affected ones.

He said that during the past nine years, development and public welfare works by the Narendra Modi Government are visible on the ground. He said that the Union Government under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken a number of historic initiatives after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A strengthening Jammu & Kashmir both economically as well as socio-politically.

Ashwani Sharma said that every BJP worker works extensively among the masses at ground level to be acquainted with their needs. This public Darbar, has now further the party’s motto to provide masses with one more easier platform where they can share their genuine issues to get their solutions.

Ajay Vaid said that the BJP activists are always on forefront to provide help to the masses and said that with a purpose to sort out the public with ease, the party holds daily grievance camps in its headquarter.

Puneet Mahajan said that more than 50 deputations had visited the party office to seek the intervention of senior party leaders in resolving their issues.