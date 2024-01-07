Nation determined to strengthen hands of PM Modi: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the nation has resolved and is determined to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his relentless and dedicated pursuit of inclusive growth of India that has witnessed an unprecedented and stupendous transformation during the past over nine years.

“The PM’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas has galvanised the compatriots and motivated all to ensure Viksit Bharat by 2047”, Rana said while interacting with party colleagues of Nagrota, Dansal, Mathwar and Amb-Ghrota Blocks of Nagrota Assembly constituency, here this afternoon.

He said the Prime Minister’s commitment to inclusive growth is reflected in initiatives like “Make in India,”, “Start-up”, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” and “Ayushman Bharat,” which aim to uplift every section of society, bridging the gaps that have persisted for six decades since the independence. For the past nine years, however, the thrust and motivation has been to ensure economic development that reaches every corner of the country’s diverse society without appeasement or discrimination, he said, adding that the beneficiaries of this mission have primarily been the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are now becoming a vibrant and proactive part of India’s growth story.

Rana said the momentous shift came after the abrogation of Article 370 which made all the difference in August 2019 with obstacles in the implementation of various central schemes and welfare programmes removed, ending the deprivation and denial of seventy years to marginalised segments. He said path breaking initiatives are gaining momentum which are to be taken to the next level during the third term of Prime Minister Modi, he asserted.

“By empowering the poor , the youth and the women, promoting skill development, fostering innovation and encouraging investment, Prime Minister Modi believes in carving out a nation where prosperity knows no socio-economic boundaries”, Rana said adding that the unwavering devotion of the BJP to building a stronger and Viksit Bharat calls for collective support. These efforts and the dynamic and progressive leadership of the Prime Minister will surely make India the Vishwaguru, he said, hoping that the people, irrespective of religion, caste or region will rise to the occasion once again to steer the nation towards the goal by contributing to the realization of a prosperous and vibrant India.

Rana dwelt in detail the progress registered by the country in all sectors of development, science and technology, economic affairs which has enabled India to become fifth economic power of the world. In the next five years, the country is destined to become the third economic power across the world, he said.