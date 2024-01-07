I personally monitor electricity supply on daily basis: LG

Srinagar emerges model city in country

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that he was personally monitoring the electricity supply on a daily basis in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a function in Srinagar, Sinha said that he personally monitors the electricity supply on a daily basis in the J&K every evening. “I monitor and get feedback on area-wise power supply,” he said.

The LG said that the damaged transformers are being repaired within 24 hours. “There is no dearth of electricity in J&K,” he added.

Sinha said that under the dynamic leadership of outgoing SMC Commissioner Athar Amir, Srinagar has gone through a huge transformation and is now a role model for the rest of the Indian cities.

“Srinagar has witnessed a huge transformation in the past two years. Today, we can say that Srinagar has emerged one of the best cities in the country,” the LG said.

He said that the night of December 31 at Lal Chowk signifies that J&K is on the path of reviving its lost glory for which it was known.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for their overwhelming participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme across the UT.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has infused a sense of self-confidence in the poor and marginalised sections of society. Janbhagidari is the strength of this Yatra and collective strength of people will play a key role in saturation of schemes and economic betterment,” he said.

Reiterating the resolve of the Government to promote equitable and inclusive development, Sinha said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the welfare schemes and rapid development in all sectors have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor.

“Prime Minister has empowered and enabled common man to stand on their own feet for sustainable income and quality living,” he added.

“Today, the entire nation is proud of what J&K has achieved in the last four years. Our consistent focus is on economic empowerment of women, farmers and youth for growth. We have to make sure they access and fully utilise the opportunities resurgent Jammu Kashmir has to offer,” he said.

The LG said the UT Administration is always committed to serve the people with complete dedication and to resolve their issues promptly.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited; senior officers of police and civil administration and people in large number were present.