J&K Logs 19 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, March 28: Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 fresh Covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said two of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 453677.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 10 cases, Baramulla 2, Budgam 2, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 2, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0,Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4750 persons have succumbed to the virus—2327 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, seven Covid-19 patients—two from Jammu and five from Valley— recovered during the time. So far 448781 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 146— 24 in Jammu and 122 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 25632 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)