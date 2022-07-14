J&K logs 165 new Covid-19 cases

JAMMU, JULY 14: The Government today informed that 165 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 112 from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 456456.

Moreover, 119 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 75 from Jammu division and 44 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 456456 positive cases, 815 are Active Positive (503 in Jammu Division and 312 in Kashmir Division), 450883 have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25908252 test results available, 456456 samples have tested positive and 25451796 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,860 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6596635 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 283 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 815in isolation and 382 in home surveillance. Besides, 6590397 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 92 cases, Srinagar reported 43 cases, Udhampur reported 07 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Kathua reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kupwara reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

