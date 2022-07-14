Chief Secretary launches e-UNNAT Portal in J&K

J&K becomes the first UT to integrate its digital services with ‘Meri Pehchaan’ initiative of GoI

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today launched the Unified, Integrated, Accessible and Transparent (e-UNNAT) services portal for Jammu and Kashmir. The portal provides a single sign-on to allow access to all government services on a single platform and does away with the need of visiting numerous portals having repetitive registrations.

Citizens can now access and register on the portal https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in for seeking a plethora of departmental services. Some of the services currently available on the portal are Character Certificate, Dependency Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Income Certificate, Asset Certificate, Legal Heir Certificate, Category Certificates, Property Certificate, Certificate of Unemployment, and Financial Assistance under Ladli Beti and Marriage Assistance Scheme. In the coming weeks, the IT Department will be adding new services to the portal.

The launch of the portal marks a major milestone in the digital journey of Jammu and Kashmir to make the Union territory completely corruption-free. With this, Jammu and Kashmir becomes the first Union territory in the country to integrate its digital services with the Government of India’s “Meri Pehchaan” initiative (national single sign-on).

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary highlighted the firm commitment of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to promote citizen-centric governance through ease of accessibility to various departmental services. “The government’s resolve is to provide easy access to all government services, decrease human interface and remove the compulsion of physically visiting government offices for service delivery towards realising the vision of “Aap Ka Mobile, Humara Daftar”, Dr. Mehta further observed.

Referring to the public feedback as a pillar of support in participatory governance, Dr. Mehta appealed to the public to enthusiastically share their feedback on a wide range of departmental services through the Rapid Assessment System (RAS). “This will allow the Government to assess public expectations and identify areas requiring improvements”, he said.

It was informed that under RAS, the IT Department has so far sent approximately 5 lac communications to citizens for seeking feedback on experience and quality of services availed through different government offices. Most of the responses received indicate a high level of satisfaction among service seekers.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed the Information and IT departments to undertake dedicated IEC campaigns to raise public awareness, besides covering the internet-shadow areas through suitable interventions within one month. The IT Department was also asked to link all online services with respective timelines as prescribed under the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA).

Earlier, the IT Department has undertaken several projects to integrate various services with e-Payment, e-Mail, SMS, RAS, UMANG, Digi-Locker, Aadhar, DSC etc. This has facilitated online filing of applications for seeking government services; digital payments of service charges; issuance of stage-wise progress alerts to communicate the application status through SMS and e-mail; hassle-free delivery of service documents through Digi-Locker; and seeking public feedback on the quality of service delivery through RAS.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Principal Secretary, Information Department, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, and Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology Department, besides NIC team were present on the occasion.