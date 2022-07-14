Five JKAS Officers transferred

JAMMU, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Adminstration on Thursday transferred five JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the government, Umar Shafi Pandit, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Noorabad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Kashmir.

Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal.

Ab. Baseer Ahmad, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations, J&K Services Selection Board.

Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara.

Bashir-ul-Hassan, JKAS, Sub Registar, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Noorabad. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Noorabad and Kulgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.