J&K LG sanctions Rs 200 cr under PMDP to upgrade sports infra

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday sanctioned Rs 200 cr under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) for up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field.

Addressing the gathering after e-inaugurating Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Rajouri worth Rs 12.3 cr, the Lt Governor observed that Prime Minister has acknowledged the sport’s potential of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore sanctioned Rs 200 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package for up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. (AGENCIES)