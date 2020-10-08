COVID-19: J-K admin declares Kishtwar ‘green zone’

SRINAGAR: Kishtwar is the only district in Jammu and Kashmir to be declared a ‘green zone’ while Lakhanpur and Jawahar Tunnel are the only ‘red zones’ in the union territory in the latest categorisation done by the administration on Thursday for containing the spread of COVID-19.

All the districts in the union territory, except Kishtwar, have been categorised as ‘orange zones’ in view of the latest situation with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. (AGENCIES)