India says Pak must address core issues in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case relating to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and pressed for an “unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered” consular access to him as ordered by an international tribunal.

A Pakistani court is in the process of hearing a review petition against his death sentence.

India has been pressing for appointment of an Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav in the case besides seeking unhindered consular access to him as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a verdict in 2019. (AGENCIES)