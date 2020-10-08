Shopian fake encounter: J&K LG walks 3-kms on foot to meet families

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday set an example of a professional approach of heading the administration and walked around three-kilometres on foot to meet the families of three youth killed in a Shopian fake encounter.

Sinha as per official sources was on a visit to the bordering Rajouri district and also met the family of three youth killed in a Shopian fake encounter.

They said that Mr Sinha walked around 3-kms on foot to meet them. Sources further added that the LG while assuring justice to the family said that nobody is above law. “Law will play its role and justice will be delivered,” Mr Sinha said. (AGENCIES)