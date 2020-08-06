J&K LG designate Manoj Sinha arrives in Srinagar, likely to take oath tommorrow

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor designate Manoj Sinha arrived here on Thursday following his appointment to the Raj Bhawan, officials said.

Sinha was received at the airport by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, the officials said.

They said Sinha, who is likely to take oath as the second Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, drove straight to the Raj Bhawan from the airport. (AGENCIES)