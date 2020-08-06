Audi India opens bookings for RS Q8

MUMBAI: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, on Thursday announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Audi RS Q8.

The Audi RS Q8 is the ultimate high-performance machine that boasts outstanding performance, unrestricted everyday usability and a vast customization menu with regard to design and drive. The Audi RS Q8 can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 15 Lakhs. Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year; this prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest.”

The most powerful SUV coupe from the Audi family, the new Audi RS Q8 impressively showcases its genes as a high-performance sports car. The numerous RS design details enhance the independent character of the new top model of the RS family. Powering the Audi RS Q8 is a V8 twin turbo 4.0TFSI engine that propels the SUV from 0-100 in just 3.8 seconds. (AGENCIES)