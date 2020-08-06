Gold, silver prices touch record levels

NEW DELHI: Gold and silver prices touched record levels in the national capital on Thursday and the yellow metal rose by Rs 225 to Rs 56,590 per 10 grams amid strong rally in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver price surged by Rs 1,932 to Rs 75,755 per kilogram. On Wednesday, it had closed at Rs 73,823 per kg.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 56,365 per 10 grams.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 225 with strong rally in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 2,045.70 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 27.57 per ounce.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said that international gold and silver extended gains on Thursday as investors continue to remain buyers of the metals amid worries about recovery in the pandemic-ravaged global economy. (AGENCIES)